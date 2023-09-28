News & Insights

Thai c.bank chief says rate hike designed to anchor inflation

Credit: REUTERS/SOE ZEYA TUN

September 28, 2023 — 11:31 pm EDT

Written by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon for Reuters ->

BANGKOK, Sept 29 (Reuters) - An interest rate hike by Thailand's central bank this week was designed to anchor inflation, its governor said on Friday.

Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput told reporters the policy objective was getting the landing right.

On Wednesday, the central bank unexpectedly raised its key interest rate THCBIR=ECI by a quarter point to 2.50%, the highest in a decade, saying growth and inflation would pick up next year.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon; Editing by Martin Petty)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.