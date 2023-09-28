Thai c.bank chief says rate hike designed to anchor inflation

BANGKOK, Sept 29 (Reuters) - An interest rate hike by Thailand's central bank this week was designed to anchor inflation, its governor said on Friday.

Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput told reporters the policy objective was getting the landing right.

On Wednesday, the central bank unexpectedly raised its key interest rate THCBIR=ECI by a quarter point to 2.50%, the highest in a decade, saying growth and inflation would pick up next year.

