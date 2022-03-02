Thai business group trims growth forecast over impacts of Ukraine crisis

By Kitiphong Thaichareon

BANGKOK, March 2 (Reuters) - Thailand's leading joint business group said on Wednesday it had reduced its economic growth forecast for this year to 2.5%-4.5% from the 3.0%-4.5% seen previously due to the impacts of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The conflict will have several impacts on Thailand, including inflation, exports and tourism, said the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking.

The group raised its forecast for inflation to 2-3% this year from 1.5-2.5% earlier projected, but maintained its export outlook for a 3-5% increase.

Group chairman Supant Mongkolsuthree said the economy may slow down as a result of the unrest in Europe, "but not that much, as exports are still growing well".

The number of Russian tourists, who accounted for just under a fifth of Thailand's arrivals in January, will likely halve this year from the 500,000 to 600,000 earlier forecast, he said.

However, the group still expects 5 million to 6 million international tourists this year, with increased visitors from Saudi Arabia, who are big spenders, said Sanan Angubolkul, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce.

Thailand and the Gulf State in January agreed to reestablish full diplomatic ties that were severed decades ago by Saudi Arabia a multi-million dollar jewellery theft. That will include direct flights between them.

The group is urging the government to further relax entry rules and prepare an additional loan of 1 trillion baht ($30.59 billion) to help the economy, Supant said.

Separately, the commerce ministry was sticking to its forecast of export growth of 3%-4% and inflation between 0.7% and 2.4% this year, despite the Russia-Ukraine conflict, its chief, Jurin Laksanawisit told a news conference.

($1 = 32.69 baht)

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Martin Petty)

