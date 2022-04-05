Thai business group trims 2022 growth outlook over Ukraine war
BANGKOK, April 5 (Reuters) - Thailand's leading joint business group on Tuesday trimmed its economic growth forecast for this year to 2.5% to 4.0% from a previous forecast of 2.5% to 4.5% due to the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on global growth and energy prices.
Thr inflation forecast was raised to 3.5% to 5.5% this year from a previous projection of 2.0% to 3.0%, the group, which includes representatives from industry, banking and commerce, said in a statement. It maintained its export growth outlook of 3.0%-5.0% this year.
(Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Ed Davies)
