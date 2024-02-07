News & Insights

Thai business group maintains 2024 growth forecast at 2.8% to 3.3%

February 07, 2024 — 12:17 am EST

Written by Satawasin Staporncharnchai for Reuters ->

BANGKOK, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Thailand's economy is expected to grow 2.8% to 3.3% this year, unchanged from a previous forecast, but its recovery is weak, a leading joint business group said on Wednesday.

In 2023, Southeast Asia's second-largest economy is estimated to have expanded 2.5% to 3.0%, said the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking, which includes representatives from those sectors. The economy grew 2.6% in 2022.

(Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Writing by Orathai Sriring, Editing by Martin Petty)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.