Thai business group maintains 2024 growth forecast at 2.8% to 3.3%

BANGKOK, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Thailand's economy is expected to grow 2.8% to 3.3% this year, unchanged from a previous forecast, but its recovery is weak, a leading joint business group said on Wednesday.
In 2023, Southeast Asia's second-largest economy is estimated to have expanded 2.5% to 3.0%, said the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking, which includes representatives from those sectors. The economy grew 2.6% in 2022.
(Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Writing by Orathai Sriring, Editing by Martin Petty)
