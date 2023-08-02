News & Insights

Thai business group keeps 2023 GDP growth outlook at 3.0-3.5%

August 02, 2023 — 01:10 am EDT

BANGKOK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Thailand's economy is expected to grow 3.0% to 3.5% this year, a leading joint business group said on Wednesday, unchanged from its previous forecast, as tourism gains strength but exports are weak.

Exports, a key driver of the Thai economy, are still projected to be flat or fall up to 2% this year, said the group, which has representatives from industry, banking and commerce.

The economy expanded 2.6% in 2022.

