News & Insights

Thai business group keeps 2023 GDP growth outlook at 3.0-3.5%

Credit: REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

June 07, 2023 — 01:44 am EDT

Written by Kitiphong Thaichareon for Reuters ->

Adds details, quotes

BANGKOK, June 7 (Reuters) - Thailand's economy is expected to grow 3.0% to 3.5% this year, a leading joint business group said on Wednesday, unchanged from its previous forecast as the tourism sector gathers strength but exports remain sluggish.

Exports are forecast to be flat or fall by 1% this year, while 30 million foreign tourists are expected in 2023, said the group, which has representatives from industry, banking and commerce. The economy expanded 2.6% in 2022.

While Southeast Asia's second-largest economy remains on its recovery path, driven by the tourism sector, slowing global growth continues to affect Thai exports, which contracted for seven straight months, the group said in a statement.

"If exports don't recover, other related industries will also be hit," it said.

The business sector is also concerned about higher interest rates and inflation, particularly if wages are raised in the future, the group said.

A hike in the daily minimum wage to 450 baht ($12.95)promised by the election-winning Move Forward party, would increase inflation by 0.82 percentage point, the group said.

($1 = 34.7600 baht)

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.