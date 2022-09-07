Thai business group keeps 2022 growth outlook at 2.75% to 3.5%

Thailand's economy is still expected to grow 2.75% to 3.5% this year, helped by increased domestic demand and tourism, although it faces a global slowdown and inflationary pressures, a leading joint business group said on Wednesday.

The number of foreign tourists could reach 9 million to 10 million this year, according to the group, with representatives drawn from industry, banking and commerce.

