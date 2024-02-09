Thai bus crash injures 13 Danish tourists, kills driver

Adds detail on number of severe injuries, paragraph 3

BANGKOK, Feb 9 (Reuters) - More than a dozen Danish tourists in Thailand were injured after a bus lost control and crashed in the northern Mae Hong Son, a remote mountainous province, officials said on Friday.

The driver of the tour bus, a 50 year-old man, died in hospital following the crash that happened late on Thursday.

Thirteen tourists from Denmark were being treated in hospital for injuries, district chief Anek Pantayom told Reuters. Four were said to have severe injuries including broken bones.

The tourists were being driven to a full-moon party, broadcaster ThaiPBS reported.

In December, a bus accident killed 14 and injured 20.

(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat and Juarawee Kittisilpa, writing Chayut Setboonsarng, Editing by Barbara Lewis)

((chayut.setboonsarng@tr.com; +66854849033;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.