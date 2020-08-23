Thai Bourse Tipped To Open In The Green

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market on Friday snapped the two-day slide in which it had fallen almost 35 points or 2.6 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just beneath the 1,300-point plateau and it's got another positive lead for Monday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on firm economic data from the United States. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The SET finished slightly higher on Friday following mixed performances from the financial shares and the energy producers.

For the day, the index rose 2.47 points or 0.19 percent to finish at 1,299.26 after trading between 1,296.68 and 1,307.64. Volume was 17.443 billion shares worth 42.295 billion baht. There were 839 decliners and 556 gainers, with 464 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info fell 0.27 percent, while Thailand Airport spiked 2.37 percent, Bangkok Bank climbed 1.46 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical jumped 1.52 percent, Bangkok Expressway shed 0.55 percent, BTS Group advanced 0.97 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods gained 0.76 percent, Kasikornbank slid 0.29 percent, Krung Thai Bank lost 0.52 percent, PTT perked 0.69 percent, PTT Exploration and Production retreated 1.39 percent, PTT Global Chemical sank 0.53 percent, Siam Commercial Bank skidded 1.05 percent, Siam Concrete collected 0.28 percent and TMB Bank and Asset World were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks spent most of Friday in the green, picking up steam as the day progressed.

The Dow jumped 190.60 points or 0.69 percent to finish at 27,930.33, while the NASDAQ added 46.85 points or 0.42 percent to end at 11,311.80 and the S&P 500 rose 11.65 points or 0.34 percent to close at 3,397.16. For the week, the Dow was flat, the NASDAQ soared 2.7 percent and the S&P gained 0.7 percent.

The strength on Wall Street came after IHS Markit said U.S. business activity expanded at the fastest pace in over a year in August. Also, the National Association of Realtors said existing home sales in the U.S. continued to soar in July.

Significant strength was also visible among computer hardware stocks. Apple (AAPL) helped to lead the sector higher, with the tech giant surging 5.2 percent to a new record closing high.

Oil prices tumbled on Friday as the latest Euro zone flash purchasing managers' index for August dented hopes of a V-shaped recovery from the bloc's deepest economic downturn on record. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 46 cents or 1.08 percent at $42.27.

Closer to home, Thailand will provide July numbers for imports, exports and trade balance later today. Imports are expected to sink 23.2 percent on year after sliding 18.05 percent in June. Exports are called lower by an annual 17.9 percent after tumbling 23.17 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $1.17 billion, down from $1.61 billion a month earlier.

