Thai Bourse Tipped To Extend Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has moved lower in three straight sessions, sliding almost 30 points or 1.9 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just beneath the 1,615-point plateau and it's expected to open under pressure again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative recession fears and demand concerns. The European and U.S. markets were firmly lower and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The SET finished modestly lower on Wednesday following losses from the financial shares and a mixed picture from the energy producers.

For the day, the index sank 10.61 points or 0.65 percent to finish at 1,613.48 after trading between 1,608.89 and 1,619.34. Volume was 13.420 billion shares worth 34.701 billion baht. There were 1,022 decliners and 407 gainers, with 419 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info added 0.46 percent, while Thailand Airport skidded 1.68 percent, Banpu dropped 0.85 percent, Bangkok Bank tumbled 2.60 percent, Bangkok Medical sank 0.83 percent, BTS Group retreated 1.49 percent, Kasikornbank plunged 3.18 percent, PTT Exploration and Production rose 0.42 percent, PTT Global Chemical lost 0.70 percent, Siam Commercial Bank fell 2.13 percent, TMB Bank plummeted 1.92 percent and Siam Concrete, PTT, Krung Thai Bank, Bangkok Expressway and Charoen Pokphand Foods all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is poor as stocks moved sharply lower on Wednesday, extending Tuesday's losses and sending the major averages to their lowest closing levels in a month.

The Dow shed 494.42 points or 1.86 percent to finish at 26,078.62, the NASDAQ lost 123.44 points or 1.56 percent to 7,785.25 and the S&P 500 fell 52.64 points or 1.79 percent to 2,887.61.

The sell-off on Wall Street came on disappointing jobs data from payroll processor ADP, which said private sector employment climbed less than expected.

Investors are increasingly nervous about Friday's more closely watched monthly jobs report from the Labor Department, which includes both public and private sector jobs.

Crude oil prices declined sharply on Wednesday after data showed U.S. crude stockpiles rose for a third straight week and on worries about a likely drop in global energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November fell $0.98 or 1.8 percent at $52.64 a barrel.

