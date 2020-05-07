Thai Bourse Predicted To Snap Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has finished lower in back-to-back sessions, surrendering more than 40 points or 3.1 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just beneath the 1,260-point plateau although it may find traction on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on optimism over easing Covid-19 restrictions. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The SET finished sharply lower on Thursday following losses from the financial shares and the energy producers.

For the day, the index tumbled 20.65 points or 1.62 percent to finish at 1,257.98 after trading between 1,252.50 and 1,277.36. Volume was 12.306 billion shares worth 56.253 billion baht. There were 933 decliners and 355 gainers, with 303 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info shed 0.50 percent, while Thailand Airport climbed 1.65 percent, Asset World dropped 0.96 percent, Banpu tanked 4.31 percent, Bangkok Bank plunged 4.23 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical retreated 3.40 percent, Bangkok Expressway added 0.54 percent, BTS Group jumped 2.65 percent, Kasikornbank sank 3.76 percent, Krung Thai Bank shed 1.89 percent, PTT declined 2.14 percent, PTT Exploration and Production lost 1.79 percent, PTT Global Chemical fell 1.99 percent, Siam Commercial Bank slid 1.49 percent, Siam Concrete was down 1.78 percent, TMB Bank tumbled 2.17 percent and Charoen Pokphand Foods was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved mostly higher on Thursday, sending the tech-heavy NASDAQ into positive territory for 2020.

The Dow added 211.25 points or 0.89 percent to finish at 23,875.89, while the NASDAQ jumped 125.27 points or 1.41 percent to 8,979.66 and the S&P 500 climbed 32.77 points or 1.15 percent to end at 2,881.19.

The strength on Wall Street came amid continued optimism about the U.S. economy at least partially reopening in the near future. News that a coronavirus vaccine being developed by Moderna (MRNA) has been given FDA approval for a phase 2 trial added to the positive sentiment.

Traders were also digesting data from the Labor Department showing a continued decrease in the number of new claims for unemployment benefits. Later today, the Labor Department will release its more closely watched report on the employment situation in April.

After rising sharply on data showing a jump in China's crude imports, crude oil prices retreated and ended sharply lower on Thursday amid concerns about U.S.-China trade tensions. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures ended down $0.44 or 1.8 percent at $23.55 a barrel.

