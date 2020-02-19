Thai Bourse Poised To Halt Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has moved lower in back-to-back sessions, sliding more than 20 points or 1.2 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,505-point plateau although it may stop the bleeding on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat in easing coronavirus concerns and a spike in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The SET finished modestly lower on Wednesday following mixed performances from the financial hares and the energy producers.

For the day, the index shed 8.14 points or 0.54 percent to finish at 1,505.54 after trading between 1,501.74 and 1,523.61. Volume was 17.880 billion shares worth 68.726 billion baht. There were 1,098 decliners and 529 gainers, with 464 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info skidded 1.41 percent, while Thailand Airport tumbled 2.17 percent, Banpu shed 0.50 percent, Bangkok Bank sank 1.40 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical jumped 1.65 percent, BTS Group collected 0.76 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods spiked 1.75 percent, Kasikornbank lost 0.71 percent, Krung Thai Bank fell 0.62 percent, PTT soared 2.92 percent, PTT Exploration and Production climbed 1.21 percent, Siam Commercial Bank surged 3.54 percent, Siam Concrete retreated 0.55 percent, TMB Bank declined 1.42 percent and Asset World, PTT Global Chemical and Bangkok Expressway were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved mostly higher on Wednesday, erasing losses from the previous session.

The Dow added 115.84 points or 0.40 percent to finish at 29,348.03, while the NASDAQ gained 84.44 points or 0.87 percent to 9,817.18 and the S&P 500 rose 15.86 points or 0.47 percent to 3,386.15.

Easing concerns about the coronavirus outbreak contributed to the strength on Wall Street after Chinese officials reported the lowest number of newly confirmed cases since late January.

A rebound by shares of Apple (AAPL) also generated some positive sentiment, with the tech giant jumping by 1.5 percent after slumping by 1.8 percent on Tuesday.

In economic news, the Labor Department said producer prices increased more than expected in January. Also, the Commerce Department noted a pullback in new residential construction last month.

Toward the end of the trading day, the Federal Reserve released the minutes of its latest monetary policy meeting, which reiterated Fed officials believe leaving interest rates at their current levels is likely to remain appropriate for some time.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Wednesday as concerns about the outlook for energy demand eased after reports said the number of coronavirus cases fell down for a second straight day in China. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March rose $1.24, or 2.4 percent at $53.29 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.