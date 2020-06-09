Thai Bourse May Test Support At 1,400 Points

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market on Tuesday snapped the six-day winning streak in which it had soared more than 100 points or 7.2 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just beneath the 1,410-point plateau and it may take further damage on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft, with the FOMC meeting later today affording investors with an opportunity to lock in gains. The European and U.S. markets were mostly lower and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.

The SET finished sharply lower on Tuesday following losses from the energy producers and a mixed picture from the financial sector.

For the day, the index tumbled 30.29 points or 2.11 percent to finish at 1,408.37 after trading between 1,400.87 and 1,448.13. Volume was 26.699 billion shares worth 115.559 billion baht.

Among the actives, Advanced Info tumbled 2.26 percent, while Thailand Airport skidded 1.87 percent, Asset World plunged 5.35 percent, Banpu tanked 3.60 percent, Bangkok Bank climbed 1.23 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical retreated 1.71 percent, Bangkok Expressway surrendered 2.91 percent, BTS Group shed 0.83 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods sank 2.29 percent, Kasikornbank lost 0.88 percent, Krung Thai Bank dropped 0.84 percent, PTT cratered 4.29 percent, PTT Exploration and Production plunged 5.91 percent, PTT Global Chemical declined 4.88 percent, Siam Commercial Bank collected 0.29 percent, Siam Concrete advanced 1.10 percent and TMB Bank was down 2.40 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed to lower as stocks mostly gave ground on Tuesday, although tech stocks lifted the NASDAQ to a record closing high.

The Dow dropped 300.14 points or 1.09 percent to finish at 27.272.30, while the NASDAQ added 29.01 points or 0.29 percent to end at 9,953.75 and the S&P 500 fell 25.21 points or 0.78 percent to close at 3,207.18.

The weakness on Wall Street partly reflected profit taking, as traders cashed in on the strong gains posted in recent sessions. Selling pressure was subdued, however, with stocks holding on to the bulk of their gains as traders generally remain optimistic about a quick economic recovery.

Traders also seemed reluctant to make more significant moves ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement later today. The Fed is not expected to announce any significant policy changes, although traders will pay close attention to the central bank's economic outlook.

Crude oil prices surged on Tuesday as optimism about production cuts outweighed concerns about a jump in new coronavirus infections in central America and some parts across the globe. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended up $0.75 or 2 percent at $38.94 a barrel.

