Thai Bourse May Test Resistance At 1,500 Points

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has inched higher in three straight sessions, gathering more than seven points or 0.5 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just beneath the 1,485-point plateau and it's likely to find additional support again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on stimulus hopes and the ongoing coronavirus vaccine rollout. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The SET finished barely higher on Thursday following mixed performances from the financial shares and energy producers.

For the day, the index rose 1.80 points or 0.12 percent to finish at 1,483.89 after trading between 1,483.32 and 1,495.37. Volume was 36.445 billion shares worth 112.756 billion baht. There were 768 decliners and 756 gainers, with 493 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info added 0.53 percent, while Thailand Airport tumbled 1.49 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical dropped 0.90 percent, Bangkok Expressway shed 0.55 percent, BTS Group skidded 0.96 percent, Gulf advanced 0.71 percent, IRPC lost 0.52 percent, Kasikornbank collected 0.83 percent, PTT sank 0.59 percent, PTT Exploration and Production fell 0.49 percent, Siam Concrete was down 0.77 percent, TMB Bank retreated 0.83 percent and Asset World, Bangkok Bank, Charoen Pokphand Foods, Krung Thai Bank, PTT Global Chemical and Siam Commercial Bank were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks opened higher on Thursday and remained in the green throughout the session, sending the major averages to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow climbed 148.83 points or 0.49 percent to finish at 30,303.37, while the NASDAQ jumped 106.56 points or 0.84 percent to end at 12,764.75 and the S&P 500 gained 21.31 points or 0.58 percent to close at 3,722.48.

The early strength on Wall Street came amid positive developments on the stimulus front, with lawmakers signaling progress toward an agreement on a new relief package.

The positive sentiment was partly offset by a Labor Department report showing an unexpected increase in first-time claims for U.S. jobless benefits last week. However, while this raised concerns about the outlook for the labor market, it could also put further pressure on lawmakers to reach an agreement on a stimulus bill.

Crude oil prices were up for the fourth straight day on Thursday, hitting a 10-month closing high on optimism about a coronavirus relief package in the U.S. and the rollout of vaccines. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended higher by $0.54 or 1.1 percent at $48.36 a barrel.

