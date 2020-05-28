Thai Bourse May Spin Its Wheels On Friday

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market on Thursday halted the three-day winning streak in which it had gathered more than 40 points or 3 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,335-point plateau and it's looking at another soft start for Friday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on renewed geopolitical concerns between the United States and China. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets are expected to follow the latter lead.

The SET finished modestly lower on Thursday as losses from the cement stocks and energy producers were mitigated by strong support from the financials.

For the day, the index fell 7.60 points or 0.56 percent to finish at 1,337.51 after trading between 1,337.50 and 1,358.60. Volume was 19.747 billion shares worth 85.822 billion baht. There were 904 decliners and 525 gainers, with 362 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info shed 0.79 percent, while Thailand Airport fell 0.41 percent, Banpu plunged 2.76 percent, Bangkok Bank soared 6.83 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical dropped 0.91 percent, Bangkok Expressway added 0.51 percent, BTS Group jumped 1.68 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods sank 0.80 percent, Kasikornbank surged 6.08 percent, Krung Thai Bank spiked 5.00 percent, PTT tumbled 2.74 percent, PTT Exploration and Production retreated 2.60 percent, PTT Global Chemical tanked 2.27 percent, Siam Commercial Bank collected 4.55 percent, Siam Concrete lost 2.35 percent, TMB Bank climbed 2.70 percent and Asset World was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened higher on Thursday and stayed that way through much of the session before falling under pressure late and ending in the red.

The Dow shed 147.63 points or 0.58 percent to finish at 25,400.64, while the NASDAQ lost 43.37 points or 0.46 percent to end at 9,368.99 and the S&P 500 fell 6.40 points or 0.21 percent to close at 3,029.73.

The late-day pullback on Wall Street was attributed to President Donald Trump announcing plans to hold a news conference about China later today. China has recently stepped up efforts to curtail Hong Kong's independence, raising concerns that Trump may announce new measures that ramp up recent tensions with China.

The strength seen for much of the day came following the release of a report from the Labor Department showing a continued decrease in first-time claims for unemployment benefits last week.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Thursday, driven by a drop in gasoline inventories in the U.S. amid an increase in demand thanks to reopening of businesses in almost all the states in the country. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended up $0.90 or 2.7 percent at $33.71 a barrel.

Closer to home, Thailand will release April numbers for imports, exports and trade balance later today. In March, imports were worth $18.64 billion and exports were at $20.91 billion for a trade surplus of $2.27 billion.

