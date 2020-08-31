Thai Bourse May Slip Beneath 1,300 Points On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has finished lower in back-to-back trading days, sliding more than 15 points or 1.1 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just above the 1,310-point plateau and it may extend its losing streak again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on growth concerns as the number of coronavirus cases around the world continues to rise. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The SET finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares and energy producers.

For the day, the index dropped 12.65 points or 0.96 percent to finish at 1,310.66 after trading between 1,308.73 and 1,333.30. Volume was 16.685 billion share worth 54.005 billion baht. There were 1,145 decliners and 435 gainers, with 332 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info shed 0.54 percent, while Thailand Airport skidded 1.32 percent, Bangkok Bank lost 0.47 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical jumped 1.96 percent, Bangkok Expressway tumbled 2.69 percent, BTS Group retreated 1.89 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods plummeted 4.44 percent, Kasikornbank tanked 2.88 percent, Krung Thai Bank declined 1.55 percent, PTT sank 2.04 percent, PTT Exploration and Production fell 0.56 percent, PTT Global Chemical surrendered1.60 percent, Siam Commercial Bank gave away 1.69 percent, Siam Concrete surged 3.21 percent, TMB Bank lost 1.05 percent and Asset World was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mostly soft as the Dow and S&P 500 opened lower on Monday and finished in the red, while the NASDAQ maintained a positive bias throughout the session.

The Dow dropped 223.82 points or 0.78 percent to finish at 28,430.05, while the NASDAQ gained 79.82 points or 0.68 percent to end at 11,775.46 and the S&P 500 fell 7.70 points or 0.22 percent to close at 3,500.31.

The weakness on the Dow came as the index welcomed three new stocks: Honeywell (HON), Salesforce (CTM) and Amgen (AMGN). It also cut loose three others: ExxonMobil (XOM), Pfizer (PFE) and Raytheon (RTN).

Apple (APPL) stocks jumped on Monday as stock splits went into effect for that company and for Tesla.

Growth concerns persist as coronavirus deaths in the U.S. have topped 183,000. That's prompted reports that the Food and Drug Administration may be willing to bypass the normal approval process to authorize a vaccine before Phase 3 trials are completed.

Crude oil futures retreated after early gains and settled lower Monday amid uncertainty about the outlook for energy demand as coronavirus cases continue to rise. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October ended down $0.36 or 0.8 percent at $42.61 a barrel.

Closer to home, Thailand will see August results for its business confidence index later today; in July, the index score was 42.9.

