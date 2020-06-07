Thai Bourse May See Additional Support On Monday

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has moved higher in five straight sessions, soaring almost 100 points or 7.2 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,435-point plateau and it's got another strong lead for Monday's action.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive following much better than expected U.S. employment data. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The SET finished sharply higher on Friday following gains from the energy producers and cement companies, while the financials were mostly in the red.

For the day, the index jumped 24.69 points or 1.75 percent to finish at 1,435.70 after trading between 1,402.77 and 1,438.09. Volume was 25.993 billion shares worth 120.331 billion baht. There were 1,020 gainers and 526 decliners, with 297 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info climbed 2.03 percent, while Thailand Airport shed 0.74 percent, Asset World advanced 1.27 percent, Banpu jumped 2.19 percent, Bangkok Bank skidded 1.17 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical rose 0.43 percent, Bangkok Expressway added 1.00 percent, BTS Group gathered 1.69 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods gained 2.33 percent, Kasikornbank collected 1.74 percent, Krung Thai Bank dropped 0.83 percent, PTT perked 3.95 percent, PTT Exploration and Production soared 6.47 percent, PTT Global Chemical surged 6.81 percent, Siam Commercial Bank increased 1.71 percent, Siam Concrete was up 2.22 percent and TMB Bank sank 1.54 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as stocks opened sharply higher on Friday and stayed that way throughout the session.

The Dow surged 829.16 points or 3.15 percent to 27,110.98, while the NASDAQ soared 198.27 points or 2.06 percent to 9,814.08 and the S&P 500 spiked 81.58 points or 2.62 percent to 3,193.93. For the week, the Dow jumped 6.8 percent, the NASDAQ gained 3.4 percent and the S&P was up 4.9 percent.

The rally on Wall Street came as the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report seemed to prove traders were right to be optimistic about a quick economic recovery following a record spike in employment.

However, the Labor Department also revealed the unemployment rate would have been about 3 percentage points higher if not for the misclassification of persons absent from work due to coronavirus-related business closures.

Crude oil prices moved sharply higher on Friday amid optimism about increased energy demand and extended production cuts. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended up $2.14 or 5.7 percent at $39.55 a barrel.

Closer to home, Thailand will provide April numbers for unemployment later today; in March, the jobless rate was 1.0 percent.

