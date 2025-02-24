Thai Bourse May Open Under Pressure On Tuesday.

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has finished lower in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had risen just over 5 points or 0.4 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just above the 1,235-point plateau and it's looking at a lower open again on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative on growing U.S. tariff concerns. The European and U.S. markets were mostly lower and the Asian markets are also expected to open under pressure. The SET finished modestly lower on Monday as losses from the finance, property, resource, services and technology sectors were mitigated by support from the food, consumer and industrial companies. For the day, the index sank 10.36 points or 0.83 percent to finish at 1,235.85 after trading between 1,227.42 and 1,242.50. Volume was 8.853 billion shares worth 42.248 billion baht. There were 334 decliners and 170 gainers, with 159 stocks finishing unchanged. Among the actives, Thailand Airport plunged 3.45 percent, while Asset World shed 0.64 percent, Bangkok Bank retreated 1.29 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical gained 0.43 percent, Bangkok Expressway slumped 1.54 percent, B. Grimm improved 0.79 percent, BTS Group declined 1.61 percent, CP All Public lost 0.48 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods rallied 2.22 percent, Energy Absolute sank 0.73 percent, Gulf tanked 2.83 percent, Kasikornbank dropped 0.94 percent, Krung Thai Bank tumbled 1.67 percent, Krung Thai Card collected 0.49 percent, PTT Oil & Retail surrendered 2.46 percent, PTT Exploration and Production skidded 1.19 percent, PTT Global Chemical climbed 1.09 percent, Siam Commercial Bank fell 0.40 percent, Siam Concrete added 0.35 percent, Thai Oil jumped 1.98 percent, True Corporation plummeted 6.25 percent and TTB Bank, SCG Packaging, Advanced Info, Banpu and PTT were unchanged. The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened higher on Monday but faded quickly and finished mixed.

The Dow added 33.19 points or 0.08 percent to finish at 43,461.21, while the NASDAQ tumbled 237.08 points or 1.21 percent to close at 19,286.93 and the S&P 500 sank 29.88 points or 0.50 percent to end at 5,983.25.

The NASDAQ and the S&P 500 ended the day firmly in the red after President Donald Trump said previously delayed tariffs on Canada and Mexico are "going forward on time." The volatility on Wall Street also came as traders looked ahead to the release of earnings news from Nvidia (NVDA). The AI darling and market leader is scheduled to release its fourth quarter results after the close of trading on Wednesday.

Oil prices climbed higher on Monday as fresh sanctions by the United States on Iran raised the possibility of a drop in global supplies. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April settled higher by $0.30 at $70.70 a barrel. Closer to home, Thailand is scheduled to see January data for imports, exports and trade balance later today. In December, imports were up 14.9 percent and exports rose 8.7 percent for a trade shortfall of $10 million.

