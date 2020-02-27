Thai Bourse May Head South Again On Friday

(RTTNews) - Couched in extremely volatility, the Thai stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last five trading days since the end of the three-day losing streak in which it had stumbled more than 35 points or 2.2 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,395-point plateau although it's likely to hand back those gains when it opens on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests major consolidation on growing fears over the escalation of the coronavirus. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower and the Asian markets also figure to open in the red.

The SET finished sharply higher on Thursday with gains across the board following the brutal selloff a day earlier.

For the day, the index spiked 28.67 points or 2.10 percent to finish at 1,395.08 after trading between 1,355.63 and 1,397.69. Volume was 21.210 billion shares worth 74.552 billion baht.

Among the actives, Advanced Info jumped 3.55 percent, while Thailand Airport added 0.40 percent, Asset World spiked 4.70 percent, Banpu gained 0.68 percent, Bangkok Bank accelerated 3.52 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical soared 5.94 percent, BTS Group rose 0.87 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods climbed 2.78 percent, Kasikornbank surged 6.06 percent, Krung Thai Bank collected 0.70 percent, PTT perked 0.60 percent, PTT Exploration and Production advanced 1.32 percent, PTT Global Chemical was up 1.12 percent, Siam Commercial Bank increased 2.89 percent, Siam Concrete added 2.53 percent, TMB Bank skyrocketed 6.54 percent and Bangkok Expressway was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is again brutal as stocks attempted to recover from an early sell-off on Thursday but pulled back once again to end lower for the sixth straight session.

The Dow shed 1,190.95 points or 4.442 percent to finish at 25,766.64, while the NASDAQ lost 414.29 points or 4.61 percent to 8,566.48 and the S&P 500 fell 137.63 points or 4.42 percent to 2,978.76.

The continued sell-off on Wall Street came as ongoing worries about the rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak continued to weigh on the markets after driving them lower in recent days.

Microsoft (MSFT) warned that it does not expect to meet its revenue guidance for a key segment that includes Windows due to the outbreak. The software giant joins a growing list of big-name companies that have warned about the potential impact of the coronavirus.

Traders shrugged off U.S. economic data that showed a bigger than expected rebound in pending home sales and a much smaller than expected drop in durable goods orders.

Crude oil prices plunged sharply on Thursday, extending losses to a fifth session amid concerns about the outlook for energy demand. Higher crude stockpiles in the U.S. also weighed on oil prices. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for April ended down $1.64 or 3.4 percent at $47.09 a barrel, the lowest finish in over a year.

Closer to home, Thailand will provide Q4 numbers for its current account later today; in the previous three months, the balance showed a surplus of $9.13 billion.

