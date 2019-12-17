Thai Bourse May Find Traction On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has moved lower in back-to-back sessions, sliding more than 25 points or 1.6 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand remains just beneath the 1,550-point plateau although it may stop the bleeding on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests little movement, although inertia may promote mild support. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were slightly higher and the Asian markets figure to split the distance.

The SET finished barely lower on Tuesday as gains from the financials and energy producers offset weakness from the broader market.

For the day, the index eased 1.09 points or 0.07 percent to finish at 1,548.65 after trading between 1,543.22 and 1,556.82. Volume was 20.389 billion shares worth 59.566 billion baht. There were 1,079 decliners and 559 gainers, with 500 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info climbed 0.96 percent, while Thailand Airport shed 0.67 percent, Asset World dropped 0.84 percent, Bangkok Bank spiked 2.97 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical fell 0.40 percent, BTS Group sank 1.50 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods advanced 0.94 percent, Kasikornbank accelerated 2.11 percent, PTT added 0.57 percent, PTT Exploration and Production rose 0.41 percent, PTT Global Chemical increased 0.90 percent, Siam Commercial Bank collected 2.12 percent, Siam Concrete was up 0.80 percent, TMB Bank surged 4.67 percent and Krung Thai Bank, Banpu and Bangkok Expressway were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as the major averages were fairly lackluster on Tuesday, although they managed to inch higher to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow added 31.27 points or 0.11 percent to 28,267.16, while the NASDAQ gained 9.13 points or 0.10 percent to 8,823.36 and the S&P 500 rose 1.07 points or 0.03 percent to 3,192.52.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders seemed reluctant to make any significant moves as they wait to determine the next catalyst that will drive the markets.

In the meantime, they seemed reluctant to cash in on recent strength in the markets amid the release of a batch of upbeat U.S. economic data as the Commerce Department reported a bigger than expected spike in housing starts in November.

A separate report from the Fed showed U.S. industrial production rebounded by more than expected last month.

The price of crude oil saw further upside on Tuesday, benefitting from optimism that the phase one U.S.-China trade deal will lead to an increase in energy demand. Crude for January delivery climbed $0.73 to a three-month closing high of $60.94 a barrel, rising for the fourth straight day.

Closer to home, the central bank in Thailand will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates; the bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 1.25 percent.

