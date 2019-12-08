Thai Bourse May Finally See The Light

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has finished lower in eight straight sessions, tumbling more than 60 points or 3.7 percent in that span. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just beneath the 1,560-point plateau, although it's predicted to finally find traction on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive on solid economic data and a spike in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were firmly higher on Friday and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow that lead.

The SET finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the financial shares and the energy producers.

For the day, the index fell 6.46 points or 0.41 percent to finish at 1,558.99 after trading between 1,558.50 and 1,575.79. Volume was 16.452 billion shares worth 41.141 billion baht. There were 1,051 decliners and 546 gainers, with 491 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Thailand Airport added 0.67 percent, while Bangkok Bank shed 0.29 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical lost 0.82 percent, BTS Group climbed 1.43 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods and Advanced Info both dropped 0.93 percent, Krung Thai Bank fell 0.62 percent, PTT slid 0.59 percent, PTT Exploration and Production dipped 0.43 percent, Siam Commercial Bank eased 0.42 percent, Siam Concrete was down 0.54 percent, TMB Bank skidded 1.32 percent and Asset World, Banpu, Bangkok Expressway, Kasikornbank and PTT Global Chemical were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks moved sharply higher on Friday as the major averages extended recent gains.

The Dow jumped 337.26 points or 1.22 percent to 28,015.06, while the NASDAQ climbed 85.83 points or 1.00 percent to 8,656.53 and the S&P 500 rose 28.48 points or 0.91 percent to 3,145.91. For the week, the Dow and NASDAQ fell 0.1 percent and the S&P added 0.2 percent.

The rally on Wall Street came after the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report showed much stronger than expected U.S. job growth in November - while the unemployment rate fell to 3.5 percent.

Adding to the positive sentiment, preliminary data released by the University of Michigan showed a much bigger than expected improvement in U.S. consumer sentiment in December.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Friday after Saudi Arabia and Russia agreed on further output curbs. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended up $0.77 or 1.3 percent at $59.20 a barrel, the highest settlement since September 17.

