Thai Bourse May Extend Tuesday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market on Tuesday ended the two-day slide in which it had slipped more than 5 points or 0.4 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just beneath the 1,140-point plateau and it may tick higher again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is hopeful on continuing trade talks between the United States and China. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The SET finished slightly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial, industrial, property and service sectors.

For the day, the index rose 3.92 points or 0.35 percent to finish at 1,139.16 after trading between 1,134.82 and 1,144.40. Volume was 8.266 billion shares worth 29.300 billion baht. There were 225 gainers and 217 decliners, with 214 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info fell 0.35 percent, while Asset World jumped 2.07 percent, Banpu and Krung Thai Bank both advanced 0.90 percent, Bangkok Bank rose 0.36 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical increased 1.43 percent, BTS Group gained 1.79 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods dropped 0.96 percent, Kasikornbank collected 0.66 percent, Krung Thai Card stumbled 2.00 percent, PTT Oil & Retail surrendered 2.48 percent, PTT Exploration and Production rallied 2.03 percent, PTT Global Chemical soared 3.09 percent, SCG Packaging strengthened 1.25 percent, Siam Commercial Bank spiked 2.99 percent, Siam Concrete accelerated 2.52 percent, Thai Oil sank 0.89 percent, True Corporation improved 0.81 percent, TTB Bank added 0.52 percent and B. Grimm, Energy Absolute, Gulf, PTT, CP All Public, Thailand Airport and Bangkok Expressway were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as the major averages opened mixed but generally tracked higher throughout the day to end with modest gains.

The Dow climbed 105.11 points or 0.25 percent to finish at 42,866.87, while the NASDAQ gained 123.75 points or 0.63 percent to close at 19,714.99 and the S&P 500 added 32.93 points or 0.55 percent to end at 6,038.81.

The strength that emerged on Wall Street came amid optimism as traders awaited the outcome of the ongoing trade talks between China and the U.S. in London.

Trade negotiations between the world's two largest economies commenced on Monday - and while U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told reporters the talks are "going well," there has been no breakthrough as of yet.

In economic news, the National Federation of Independent Business said the NFIB Small Business Optimism Index in the US increased to 98.8 in May 2025, the highest in three months, compared to 95.8 in April. The reading was expected to come in with a score of 95.9.

Crude oil prices were down on Tuesday amidst uncertainty over trade talks between China and the United States continued, although the outcome remains uncertain. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for July delivery closed down by $0.31 to settle at $64.98 per barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.