Thai Bourse May Extend Thursday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market on Thursday snapped the two-day slide in which it had fallen more than 25 points or 2 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just beneath the 1,250-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat thanks to expectations for further stimulus. Technology stocks figure to lead the markets higher, although sliding oil prices may weigh. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourse figure to follow suit.

The SET finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the financial shares and the energy producers.

For the day, the index climbed 10.55 points or 0.85 percent to finish at 1,247.59 after trading between 1,232.81 and 1,251.11. Volume was 16.871 billion shares worth 44.863 billion baht. There were 720 decliners and 671 gainers, with 476 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info shed 0.29 percent, while Asset World added 0.57 percent, Bangkok Bank rose 0.26 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical jumped 1.55 percent, Bangkok Expressway lost 0.58 percent, BTS Group climbed 1.05 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods dropped 0.89 percent, Kasikornbank advanced 0.97 percent, Krung Thai Bank collected 0.56 percent, PTT surged 3.12 percent, PTT Exploration and Production perked 0.63 percent, PTT Global Chemical spiked 1.91 percent, Siam Commercial Bank fell 0.38 percent, Siam Concrete soared 4.66 percent and TMB Bank and Thailand Airport were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved higher on Thursday, with the NASDAQ in particular posting standout gains.

The Dow rose 35.20 points or 0.13 percent to finish at 27,816.90, while the NASDAQ surged 159.00 points or 1.42 percent to end at 11,326.51 and the S&P 500 gained 17.80 points or 0.53 percent to close at 3,380.80.

The strength on Wall Street came on optimism that lawmakers will ultimately reach a deal on a new coronavirus relief bill as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin continue to work toward a potential agreement.

In economic news, the Labor Department reported a bigger than expected drop in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week. Also, the Commerce Department noted a steep drop in U.S. personal income in August.

Crude oil prices declined sharply on Thursday, weighed down by concerns about the outlook for energy demand as reports show new coronavirus cases continued to rise. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended lower by $1.50 or 3.7 percent at $38.72 a barrel.

