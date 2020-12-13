Thai Bourse May Catch Up On Missed Negative Sentiment

(RTTNews) - Ahead of the long holiday weekend, the Thai stock market had climbed higher in four straight sessions, gathering more than 65 points or 4.3 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just above the 1,480-point plateau although it's due for consolidation on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed, thanks to a combination of coronavirus concerns, coronavirus vaccines and expected profit taking. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed but little changed and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The SET finished slightly higher on Wednesday following mixed performances from the financial shares and the energy producers.

For the day, the index rose 3.75 points or 0.25 percent to finish at 1,482.67 after trading between 1,474.83 and 1,503.89. Volume was 31.190 billion shares worth 123.396 billion baht. There were 1,093 decliners and 664 gainers, with 394 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info rallied 2.16 percent, while Thailand Airport added 0.74 percent, Asset World dropped 0.99 percent, Bangkok Bank spiked 2.73 percent, Bangkok Expressway jumped 1.66 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods sank 0.87 percent, Gulf climbed 1.41 percent, IRPC skyrocketed 11.76 percent, Kasikornbank skidded 1.22 percent, Krung Thai Bank soared 3.48 percent, PTT shed 0.58 percent, PTT Exploration and Production tumbled 1.44 percent, PTT Global Chemical lost 0.83 percent, Siam Commercial Bank collected 1.10 percent, Siam Concrete fell 0.75 percent, TMB Bank retreated 1.61 percent and Bangkok Dusit Medical and BTS Group were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as stocks opened lower on Friday and saw limited movement but managed to finish mixed for the second straight day.

The Dow added 47.07 points or 0.16 percent to finish at 30.046.37, while the NASDAQ fell 27.93 points or 0.23 percent to end at 12,377.87 and the S&P 500 eased 4.64 points or 0.13 percent to close at 3,663.46. For the week, the Dow fell 0.6 percent, the NASDAQ lost 0.7 percent and the S&P was down 1 percent.

The uptick by the Dow was partly due to a strong gain by shares of Disney (DIS), which spiked 13.5 percent after the company forecast strong subscriber growth for Disney+ and announced an increase in the price of the streaming service.

The lower close by the broader NASDAQ and S&P 500 came as lawmakers in Washington remain at an impasse over a new fiscal stimulus bill. The Senate managed to pass a temporary spending bill to prevent a government shutdown, but the lack of a breakthrough on a new relief package has raised concerns among traders.

Selling pressure was relatively subdued, however, as traders also reacted to upbeat news regarding a potential coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX).

Crude oil prices drifted lower on Friday as a surge in coronavirus cases and tighter restrictions on businesses raised concerns about the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended down $0.21 or 0.5 percent at $46.57 a barrel.

