Thai Bourse May Add To Its Winnings On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has tracked higher in two straight sessions, gathering more than 30 points or 2.4 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,335-point plateau and it's expected to see additional support on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive on optimism for economic recovery as economies continue to reopen. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The SET finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares and the energy producers.

For the day, the index climbed 15.11 points or 1.14 percent to finish at 1,336.09 after trading between 1,332.30 and 1,3345.31. Volume was 19.297 billion shares worth 73.954 billion baht. There were 860 gainers and 543 decliners, with 363 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info added 0.79 percent, while Thailand Airport spiked 2.16 percent, Banpu climbed 1.39 percent, Bangkok Bank jumped 1.81 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical advanced 0.95 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods gained 0.87 percent, Kasikornbank gathered 1.44 percent, Krung Thai Bank soared 3.12 percent, PTT perked 1.38 percent, PTT Exploration and Production accelerated 1.75 percent, PTT Global Chemical increased 2.27 percent, Siam Commercial Bank collected 1.45 percent, Siam Concrete fell 0.29 percent, TMB Bank surged 3.88 percent and BTS Group, Asset World and Bangkok Expressway were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks opened firmly higher on Tuesday and remained well in the green throughout the session.

The Dow surged 529.95 points or 2.17 percent to finish at 24,995.11, while the NASDAQ added 15.63 points or 0.17 percent to 9,340.22 and the S&P 500 rose 36.32 points or 1.23 percent to end at 2,991.77.

The rally on Wall Street was fueled by optimism for a possible vaccine for the Covid-19 virus as U.S. biotech company Novavax said Monday it started the first human study of its experimental coronavirus vaccine and that it expects initial results on safety and immune responses in July.

There was also a positive reaction to news that several states are continuing to relax lockdown restrictions and reopening more businesses.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Tuesday amid rising optimism for improved energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended up $1.10 or 3.3 percent at $34.35 a barrel.

Closer to home, Thailand will provide April figures for industrial production and unemployment later today. Output is expected to tumble 19.55 percent on year after sliding 11.25 percent in March. The jobless rate was 1.0 percent in the previous month.

