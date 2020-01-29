Thai Bourse May Add To Its Winnings

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market on Wednesday ended the seven-day slide in which it had tumbled more than 85 points or 4.8 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just shy of the 1,525-point plateau and it may see additional support on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is flat with a hint of upside, with bargain hunting capped by ongoing coronavirus concerns. The European markets were slightly higher and the U.S. bourses were mixed but little changed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The SET finished modestly higher on Wednesday as gains from the cement stocks and energy producers were capped by weakness from the financial sector.

For the day, the index advanced 11.33 points or 0.75 percent to finish at 1,524.59 after trading between 1,511.15 and 1,528.14. Volume was 19.488 billion shares worth 64.211 billion baht. There were 893 gainers and 721 decliners, with 466 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info shed 0.93 percent, while Thailand Airport spiked 2.21 percent, Asset World sank 0.90 percent, Banpu advanced 0.99 percent, Bangkok Bank lost 0.70 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical skidded 1.39 percent, Bangkok Expressway retreated 0.92 percent, BTS Group plunged 3.08 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods accelerated 3.48 percent, Kasikornbank tumbled 1.48 percent, PTT fell 0.57 percent, PTT Exploration and Production soared 2.02 percent, PTT Global Chemical surged 2.07 percent, Siam Commercial Bank collected 2.05 percent, Siam Concrete perked 2.90 percent, TMB Bank declined 1.38 percent and Krung Thai Bank was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is murky as stocks opened higher on Wednesday but ebbed as the day progressed to eventually finished mixed and flat.

The Dow added 11.60 points or 0.04 percent to end at 28,734.45, while the NASDAQ rose 5.48 points or 0.06 percent to 9,275.16 and the S&P fell 2.84 points or 0.09 percent to 3,273.40.

Stocks gave ground going into the close following reports Google is temporarily closing its offices in China due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The roughly flat close on Wall Street also came after the Federal Reserve announced its widely expected decision to leave interest rates unchanged. The accompanying statement was largely unchanged from last month, with the Fed noting that the labor market remains strong and economic activity is rising at a moderate rate.

In economic news, the National Association of Realtors noted a sharp pullback in pending home sales in December.

Crude oil prices eased Wednesday on data showing a rise in inventories and on concerns about the outlook for near term energy demand. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for March ended down $0.15 or 0.3 percent at $53.33 a barrel.

