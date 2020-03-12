Thai Bourse Expected To Extend Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has finished sharply lower in back-to-back trading days, plummeting almost 160 points or 12 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just beneath the 1,115-point plateau and it's predicted to open lower again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is brutally negative as markets around the world continue to plummet on coronavirus concerns. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The SET finished with huge losses on Thursday with heavy damage in every sector.

For the day, the index plummeted 134.98 points or 10.80 percent to finish at 1,114.91 after trading between 1,095.37 and 1,187.39. Volume was 17.068 billion shares worth 101.652 billion baht. There were 1,333 decliners and 394 gainers, with 179 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info shed 6.22 percent, while Thailand Airport tumbled 12.81 percent, Asset World cratered 21.21 percent, Banpu plummeted 13.45 percent, Bangkok Bank plunged 10.13 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical retreated 8.45 percent, Bangkok Expressway sank 12.64 percent, BTS Group declined 11.01 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods shed 11.74 percent, Kasikornbank lost 9.48 percent, Krung Thai Bank dropped 13.33 percent, PTT fell 9.40 percent, PTT Exploration and Production skidded 16.96 percent, PTT Global Chemical slid 12.61 percent Siam Commercial Bank gave away 10.17 percent, Siam Concrete was down 10.58 percent and TMB Bank plunged 17.65 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as stocks showed another substantial move to the downside on Thursday.

The Dow recorded its biggest one-day percentage drop since the stock market crash of 1987 and the NASDAQ and the S&P 500 joined the blue chip index in bear market territory.

The Dow plunged 2,352.60 points or 9.99 percent to finish at 21,200.62, while the NASDAQ tumbled 750.25 points or 9.43 percent to 7,201.80 and the S&P 500 plummeted 260.74 points or 9.51 percent to 2,480.64.

Concerns about the impact of the coronavirus continue to weigh on the markets after President Donald Trump addressed the nation about the outbreak Wednesday evening. Trump was likely trying to calm the markets but instead exacerbated concerns by announcing a ban on all travel from Europe to the U.S. for the next 30 days.

Stocks briefly fluctuated but remained sharply lower in afternoon trading after the Federal Reserve announced significant steps to provide liquidity to the financial markets.

The coronavirus concerns overshadowed the day's economic data, including a Labor Department report showing an unexpected drop in initial jobless claims last week. The Labor Department also said producer prices fell more than expected in February amid a steep drop in energy prices.

Crude oil prices took heavy damage on Thursday, in line with most other equities and commodities as the coronavirus has been declared a global pandemic. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for April plummeted $2.13 or 6.46 percent to $30.96 a barrel on Thursday. In the last two sessions, crude has given up more than 12 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.