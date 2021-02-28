Thai Bourse: Resistance Expected At 1,500 Points

(RTTNews) - Ahead of Friday's holiday for Makha Bucha Day, the Thai stock market had moved higher in two of three trading days since the end of the four-day losing streak in which it had stumbled more than 45 points or 3 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just above the 1,495-point plateau although it figures to head south again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower on concerns over bond yields and sliding crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were mixed with a soft bias and the Asian markets are tipped to follow that lead.

The SET finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the financial shares and the energy producers.

For the day, the index added 5.67 points or 0.38 percent to finish at 1,496.78 after trading between 1,494.36 and 1,511.30. Volume was 31.997 billion shares worth 124.121 billion baht. There were 852 decliners and 765 gainers, with 415 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info gained 0.91 percent, while Thailand Airport advanced 0.79 percent, Asset World climbed 1.25 percent, Bangkok Asset Management shed 0.46 percent, Bangkok Bank collected 0.41 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical lost 0.50 percent, Bangkok Expressway fell 0.62 percent, BTS Group retreated 1.57 percent, Gulf tanked 2.92 percent, Kasikornbank spiked 2.17 percent, Krung Thai Bank jumped 1.69 percent, PTT perked 1.27 percent, PTT Exploration and Production gathered 1.32 percent, Siam Commercial Bank gained 0.98 percent, TMB Bank accelerated 1.80 percent and Charoen Pokphand Foods, PTT Global Chemical, SCG Packaging and Siam Concrete were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is volatile after the major averages saw wild swings on Friday, finally finishing on opposite sides of the unchanged line.

The Dow tumbled 469.64 points or 1.50 percent to finish at 30,932.37, while the NASDAQ gained 72.92 points or 0.56 percent to close at 13,192.35 and the S&P 500 fell 18.19 points or 0.48 percent to close at 3,811.15. For the week, the NASDAQ plummeted 4.9 percent, the S&P sank 2.4 percent and the Dow lost 1.8 percent.

The volatility came as traders watched the bond markets following the recent spike in yields. Yields also fluctuated as the day progressed, rebounding near the unchanged line after seeing early weakness before moving to the downside.

The fluctuations in the bond markets followed another batch of upbeat U.S. economic data. The Commerce Department said U.S. personal income skyrocketed in January, reflecting the issuance of $600 stimulus checks.

But the report also showed inflation remained relatively tame. Concerns about inflation have weighed on treasuries despite Fed Chair Jerome Powell's repeated assurances the central bank plans to maintain interest rates at near-zero levels for the foreseeable future.

Crude oil prices drifted lower Friday as the dollar gained strength amid rising bond yields and solid economic data. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $2.03 or 3.2 percent at $61.50 a barrel.

Closer to home, Thailand will release January figures for unemployment and February results for its business confidence index later today. In December, the jobless rate was 1.5 percent, while the business confidence index score was 44.2 in January.

