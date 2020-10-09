Thai bonds take protests in their stride

HONG KONG, Oct 9 (IFR) - Two Thai issuers priced US dollar bonds last week with minimal new issue premiums, despite a resurgence in pro-democratic protests across the country.

Kasikornbank (Baa1/BBB+/BBB) raised US$500m from a perpetual non-call five Additional Tier 1 hybrid, while Export-Import Bank of Thailand, rated Baa1/BBB+ (Moody’s/Fitch), priced a US$350m five-year senior bond issue flat to its curve.

Kasikornbank's Basel III-compliant Reg S AT1 securities were covered four times and priced at par to yield 5.275%, or 42.5bp inside initial price guidance.

That is close to Bangkok Bank's AT1 secondaries, seen around 5%, according to a lead, despite the differential that would be expected for the more SME-focused Kasikornbank. CreditSights put fair value at 5.25%.

Thai Exim's senior unsecured notes were also priced at par to yield 1.457% or Treasuries plus 112.5bp, inside initial guidance of 150bp area. Its 2024 floater was seen at a discount margin of 110bp.

The deals were largely unaffected by the worsening political situation since Bangkok Bank came to the market last month with the country's second Basel III AT1.

Thailand has been roiled by student-led demonstrations and frictions in the ruling party that led to the resignation of several ministers in July, including the deputy prime minister and finance minister.

"I don't think the anti-government protests are an issue, given how many times the government has changed in Thailand in the past 50 years," said an investor.

Last week marked the anniversary of the October 6 1976 massacre, when state forces killed dozens of student activists at Bangkok's Thammasat University, a date seared into the memory of the pro-democracy camp. The anniversary was uneventful, but a new mass demonstration is scheduled for October 14.

"There were questions about the protests, but investors were more concerned over the economics than the politics," said the lead on the Kasikornbank deal.

The tourism-dependent economy has been one of the hardest-hit by the coronavirus in Asia, with real GDP declining by 6.9% year-on-year in the first half, compared with 2.7% growth in the same period last year.

The two issuers had a clear run at the market with China out for the Golden Week holiday, but lead managers made sure that some of the big Chinese asset managers would be around during the holiday.

Thai Exim also benefited from its quasi-sovereign status as well as scarcity value. The state-owned financial institution previously visited the international bond market with a US$300m five-year floater in May last year.

"The deal is the closest Thai sovereign proxy and gained support from a good spectrum of investors within Asia from Japan and South Korea," said a lead.

There is a change of control put option at par if the Kingdom of Thailand ceases to own 100% of the bank.

The Reg S deal, which was priced via HSBC, Mizuho Securities and Standard Chartered, received final orders of over US$900m from 75 investors.

The notes have expected ratings of Baa1/BBB+ (Moody's/Fitch) and proceeds will be used for general funding purposes.

Final orders for Kasikornbank's AT1, with an expected rating of Ba1 by Moody's, exceeded US$2bn from 144 accounts.

The coupon resets after five years and every five years thereafter to Treasuries plus the initial spread of 494bp, but there is no coupon step-up.

The new bonds were trading slightly above par in the secondary market on Friday.

BNP Paribas, Citigroup and Standard Chartered were global coordinators, lead managers and bookrunners on the AT1 deal.

(This story will appear in the October 10 issue of IFR Magazine)

