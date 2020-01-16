Thai bonds may suffer another year of foreign selling - market association

By Satawasin Staporncharnchai

BANGKOK, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Low yields and an economy faced with weakening exports and a slowdown in tourism is likely to keep foreign investors selling Thai bonds this year, after they dumped 84.5 billion baht worth ($2.78 billion) in 2019, an industry body said on Thursday.

Thai bond yields are very low compared with those of U.S. Treasuries and emerging markets, Thada Phutthitada, president of the Thai Bond Market Association (TBMA), told a news conference.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Thai bonds TH10YT=RR was 1.45%, trading below U.S. Treasuries' 1.79%. US10YT=RR

Also, the baht - which was Asia's best performing currency with a nearly 9% rise against the U.S. dollar in 2019 - may not gain much further or may even weaken, given the potential for central bank intervention to curb its strength, he said.

"The baht's gains may be limited this year... so it should not be a factor attracting fund inflows," Tada said.

The central bank has said it is ready to take further action to curb the baht's strength if needed.

Tada said the central bank might further cut its benchmark interest rate THCBIR=ECI in the current quarter. It will next review policy on Feb. 5.

The central bank cut its key rate twice in 2019, taking it to a record low of 1.25%, to support Southeast Asia's second-largest economy, which is growing at its lowest pace in years.

Tada also said the amount of debt issued in Thailand could slow to between 850 billion to 920 billion baht this year, after an unexpected record 1.09 trillion baht.

More companies are tapping the debt market to raise funds at a time of low interest rates.

($1 = 30.36 baht)

(Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

((orathai.sriring@thomsonreuters.com; +662 0802309; Reuters Messaging: orathai.sriring.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

