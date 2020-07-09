Thai bonds may see H2 foreign buying after sell-off - market association

BANGKOK, July 9 (Reuters) - Foreign investors are likely to return to the Thai bond market in the second half after dumping a net 108 billion baht ($3.46 billion) in the first half, as they start to view Thailand as less risky, an industry body said on Thursday.

Thailand has removed most restrictions after containing its coronavirus outbreak, as it seeks to revive an export-and tourism-driven economy that the central bank predicts will shrink by a record 8.1% this year.

Thailand has reported no local transmission for more than 40 days.

"Foreign investors should return but it may not be many, as they are still in cautious mode," Thada Phutthitada, president of the Thai Bond Market Association (TBMA), told a news conference.

"There is still a concern over our economy that is quite open and heavily reliant on exports and tourism," he said.

Foreign investors started buying Thai bonds in June worth 23.3 billion baht after five months of selling. So far this month, they have bought 11.7 billion baht worth.

At the end of June, foreign holdings of Thai bonds stood at 811 billion baht, or 9% of the total.

Tada said the central bank might not further cut its already record-low policy rate THCBIR=ECI for the rest of the year, as there were others tools to help Southeast Asia's second-largest economy.

"Further easing may not help boost consumption much but would create a liquidity trap," he said.

The Bank central bank left its key rate unchanged at 0.50% last month after three cuts this year to mitigate the outbreak impact. It will next review monetary policy on Aug. 5.

($1 = 31.18 baht)

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Martin Petty)

