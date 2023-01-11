Thai bond issuance at record high of $38 bln in 2022 -association

BANGKOK, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Thai bond issuance reached a record high last year of 1.27 trillion baht ($37.90 billion), up 21% from 2021, the bond market association said in a statement on Wednesday.

The new issuance was driven by investment grade, high yield and non-rated bonds and the association expects at least 1 trillion baht of issuance this year.

Foreign investors bought 47 billion baht worth of Thai bonds in 2022, with foreign holdings at 1.07 trillion baht, or 6.8% of the total, the Thai Bond Market Association said in a statement.

"Market participants expect the monetary committee to raise rates two to three times this year reaching a policy rate of 1.75%-2.0%," Somjin Sornpaisarn, president of the Thai Bond Market Association told reporters.

"Foreign capital inflows are expected this year due to positive factors from tourism and consumption," he said.

Year-to-date there had been net inflows of 59 billion baht, association data showed.

($1 = 33.5100 baht)

(Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai and Chayut Setboonsarng Editing by Ed Davies)

