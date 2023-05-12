Thai Beverage Public (TBVPF) Declares $0.15 Dividend

Thai Beverage Public said on May 11, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.30 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 26, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 29, 2023 will receive the payment on June 9, 2023.

At the current share price of $0.39 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 76.37%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Thai Beverage Public. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 10.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TBVPF is 0.55%, an increase of 11.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.02% to 410,944K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.73% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Thai Beverage Public is 0.62. The forecasts range from a low of 0.55 to a high of $0.73. The average price target represents an increase of 57.73% from its latest reported closing price of 0.39.

The projected annual revenue for Thai Beverage Public is 292,069MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.22.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EMGAX - Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds 85,427K shares. No change in the last quarter.

BLACKROCK EMERGING MARKETS FUND, INC. - BLACKROCK EMERGING MARKETS FUND, INC. Investor A holds 59,584K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63,084K shares, representing a decrease of 5.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TBVPF by 20.53% over the last quarter.

SGOVX - First Eagle Overseas Fund holds 52,215K shares. No change in the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 33,780K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,439K shares, representing an increase of 9.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBVPF by 14.54% over the last quarter.

FHKFX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Fund holds 20,541K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,196K shares, representing a decrease of 3.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBVPF by 4.80% over the last quarter.

