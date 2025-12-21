Thai Beverage Public Company (TBVPF) Price Target Decreased by 20.27% to 0.40

The average one-year price target for Thai Beverage Public Company (OTCPK:TBVPF) has been revised to $0.40 / share. This is a decrease of 20.27% from the prior estimate of $0.51 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.31 to a high of $0.54 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.42% from the latest reported closing price of $0.37 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in Thai Beverage Public Company. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 8.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TBVPF is 0.26%, an increase of 1.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.32% to 533,204K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 104,377K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 115,422K shares , representing a decrease of 10.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TBVPF by 21.67% over the last quarter.

EMGAX - Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds 84,927K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 65,274K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 71,550K shares , representing a decrease of 9.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TBVPF by 23.00% over the last quarter.

SGOVX - First Eagle Overseas Fund holds 52,215K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FEMVX - Fidelity SAI Emerging Markets Value Index Fund holds 36,690K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,306K shares , representing an increase of 3.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TBVPF by 16.92% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

