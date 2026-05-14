Thai Beverage Public Company Q2 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Thursday, Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (TBVPF.PK) announced its second-quarter financial results, reporting 8.9 million baht, or 0.29 baht per share, compared to 8.1 million baht, or 0.27 baht per share, last year.

Total income for the period totaled 87.3 million baht compared to 86.4 million baht in the prior year.

On the OTC Markets, Thai's stock closed trading at $0.32.

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