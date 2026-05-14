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TBVPF

Thai Beverage Public Company Q2 Profit Rises

May 14, 2026 — 09:13 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Thursday, Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (TBVPF.PK) announced its second-quarter financial results, reporting 8.9 million baht, or 0.29 baht per share, compared to 8.1 million baht, or 0.27 baht per share, last year.

Total income for the period totaled 87.3 million baht compared to 86.4 million baht in the prior year.

On the OTC Markets, Thai's stock closed trading at $0.32.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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