Thai Beverage Gains Waiver for Sustainability Initiative

Thai Beverage Public Co (SG:Y92) has released an update.

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited has secured an evergreen waiver from the Singapore Exchange for Listing Rule 1209, allowing it to continue its sustainability efforts by reducing paper usage for annual reports. This move aligns with the company’s commitment to environmental, social, and governance practices, as many other Singapore-listed firms have adopted electronic communication to go paperless. The waiver was necessary due to Thai regulatory constraints preventing amendments to the articles of association as required by the rule.

