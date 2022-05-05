TBEV

Thai Bev seeks up to $1 bln in Singapore IPO of beer unit -sources

Anshuman Daga Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

SINGAPORE, May 5 (Reuters) - Singapore-listed Thai Beverage TBEV.SI is looking to raise as much as $1 billion through the revived Singapore initial public offering (IPO) of its regional beer business later this year, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

There was no immediate response to a Reuters query on the funding amount sent to a spokesperson for Thai Bev.

Earlier on Thursday, Thai Bev, the maker of Chang beer, said in a regulatory filing that it had re-started the process to list its regional beer unit, BeerCo, and would look to sell up to a 20% stake through the Singapore IPO. L3N2WX00E

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((anshuman.daga@tr.com;))

