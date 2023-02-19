Thai banks' bad loans slow to 2.73% of lending at December-end -c.bank

BANGKOK, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Thai banks' non-performing loans stood at 2.73% of total lending at the end of December 2022, down from 2.77% at the end of September, helped by debt restructuring, the central bank said on Monday.

The banking system remained strong with high levels of capital, loan-loss provisions and liquidity, the Bank of Thailand said in a statement. Loans grew 2.1% in 2022.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai Editing by Ed Davies)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.