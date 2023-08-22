News & Insights

Thai banks' bad loans down slightly to 2.67% of loans at end-June - c.bank

Credit: REUTERS/Jorge Silva

August 22, 2023 — 03:02 am EDT

Written by Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai for Reuters ->

BANGKOK, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Thai banks' non-performing loans dipped to 2.67% of outstanding loans at the end of June from 2.68% at end-March, helped by debt restructuring, the central bank said on Tuesday.

The banking system remained resilient with high levels of capital, loan-loss provisions and liquidity, the Bank of Thailand said in a statement. Loans dropped 0.4% in the second quarter year-on-year.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.