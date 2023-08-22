Thai banks' bad loans down slightly to 2.67% of loans at end-June - c.bank

BANGKOK, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Thai banks' non-performing loans dipped to 2.67% of outstanding loans at the end of June from 2.68% at end-March, helped by debt restructuring, the central bank said on Tuesday.

The banking system remained resilient with high levels of capital, loan-loss provisions and liquidity, the Bank of Thailand said in a statement. Loans dropped 0.4% in the second quarter year-on-year.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

