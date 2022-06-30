Thai Bank of Ayudhya buys Nomura's Thai securities unit for $155.3 mln

BANGKOK, June 30 (Reuters) - Thailand's Bank of Ayudhya Pcl (BAY) BAY.BK announced in a filing on Thursday it would acquire Nomrua's 8604.T securities unit in Thailand for $155.3 million.

Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 8306.T holds a 76.9% stake in Bank of Ayudhya, Thailand's fifth largest bank by assets. The transaction is subject to approval from the Thai central bank, BAY said.

