Thai Bank of Ayudhya buys Nomura's Thai securities unit for $155.3 mln

BANGKOK, June 30 (Reuters) - Thailand's Bank of Ayudhya Pcl (BAY) BAY.BK announced in a filing on Thursday it would acquire Nomrua's 8604.T securities unit in Thailand for $155.3 million.

Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 8306.T holds a 76.9% stake in Bank of Ayudhya, Thailand's fifth largest bank by assets. The transaction is subject to approval from the Thai central bank, BAY said.

(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng and Makiko Yamazaki in Tokyo; Editing by Martin Petty)

((chayut.setboonsarng@tr.com, Twitter: @ChayutSet; +66854849033;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.