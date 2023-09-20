News & Insights

Thai baht weakening not necessarily bad - PM

September 20, 2023 — 11:40 pm EDT

Written by Satawasin Staporncharnchai and Chayut Setboonsarng for Reuters ->

BANGKOK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank is monitoring the weak baht THB=, which was not entirely bad for the economy, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Thursday.

The depreciation of the baht was good for exports and tourism, key drivers of Thai growth, Srettha said while in the United States. The government was not intervening, he added.

