Thai baht weakening not necessarily bad - PM

BANGKOK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank is monitoring the weak baht THB=, which was not entirely bad for the economy, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Thursday.

The depreciation of the baht was good for exports and tourism, key drivers of Thai growth, Srettha said while in the United States. The government was not intervening, he added.

(Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai, Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Martin Petty)

((chayut.setboonsarng@tr.com; +66854849033;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.