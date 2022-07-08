Thai baht to move with market forces, interest rates to rise - c.bank

By Kitiphong Thaichareon

BANGKOK, July 8 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank will let the baht THB=TH move in line with market forces but will manage any excessive volatility in the currency, while the key interest rate will have to be hiked to tackle higher inflation, officials said on Friday.

Weakness in the baht has been moderate compared with regional currencies and mainly driven by a strong dollar, Daranee Saeju, senior director at the Bank of Thailand (BOT), told a media briefing.

The central bank had no baht levels in mind, she added. The baht was trading around its weakest levels in more than six years against the dollar.

The BOT's policy interest rate would have to be raised gradually but the timing still needed to be weighed, director Nasha Ananchotikul told the briefing.

Economists expect the BOT to raise its key interest rate from a record low of 0.50% at the next policy review on Aug. 10.

Nasha said the BOT's monetary policy had not been behind the curve and it had no need to follow rises in U.S. interest rates as the Thai economy was not that strong.

While rate hikes would not reduce inflation within one or two months, they would help keep medium-term inflation expectations anchored, she said.

Nasha said rising headline inflation was not a surprise and it had not yet peaked and might hit 8%, well above the BOT's target range of 1% to 3%.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Ed Davies, Martin Petty)

