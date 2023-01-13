Thai baht stronger, driven by weak dollar, China reopening - central bank

January 13, 2023 — 08:57 am EST

Written by Satawasin Staporncharnchai for Reuters ->

BANGKOK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The strengthening of the baht currency THB=TH has been driven by dollar weakness, China's faster than-expected reopening and improved foreign perspectives on economies and investment in Asia, the central bank said on Friday.

The baht has appreciated by 5% against the dollar since the start of the year.

The dollar is likely to continue to depreciate following the Federal Reserve's signs of less monetary tightening. The central bank said on its Facebook page.

