Thai baht stronger, driven by weak dollar, China reopening - central bank

BANGKOK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The strengthening of the baht currency THB=TH has been driven by dollar weakness, China's faster than-expected reopening and improved foreign perspectives on economies and investment in Asia, the central bank said on Friday.

The baht has appreciated by 5% against the dollar since the start of the year.

The dollar is likely to continue to depreciate following the Federal Reserve's signs of less monetary tightening. The central bank said on its Facebook page.

(Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com; +662 0802309;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.