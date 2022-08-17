Thai baht strength in line with regional peers - c.bank

Thailand's central bank said on Wednesday recent strength in the baht currency has been in line with regional currencies, driven by dollar weakness and a recovery in the country's tourism sector.

Such factors have attracted fund inflows to Thai assets in August, but there are no signs of unusual capital movements, the Bank of Thailand said in a short message to reporters.

