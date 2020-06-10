Thai baht strength driven by weaker dollar, cenbank says

BANGKOK, June 10 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank said that recent weakness in the U.S. dollar had strengthened emerging markets currencies including the Thai baht THB=TH which has hit four-month highs.

Looking ahead, the country's current account surplus will not be high so will not put as much upward pressure on the baht as last year, Assistant Governor Chantavarn Sucharitakul said in a statement on the central bank's Twitter account.

The baht is likely to be volatile and move both ways, so those involved with international trade should pay attention to currency risk management, she said in the statement posted on Wednesday but dated June 9.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

