Thai baht strength driven by weaker dollar, cenbank says

Contributor
Orathai Sriring Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA

Thailand's central bank said that recent weakness in the U.S. dollar had strengthened emerging markets currencies including the Thai baht which has hit four-month highs.

BANGKOK, June 10 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank said that recent weakness in the U.S. dollar had strengthened emerging markets currencies including the Thai baht THB=TH which has hit four-month highs.

Looking ahead, the country's current account surplus will not be high so will not put as much upward pressure on the baht as last year, Assistant Governor Chantavarn Sucharitakul said in a statement on the central bank's Twitter account.

The baht is likely to be volatile and move both ways, so those involved with international trade should pay attention to currency risk management, she said in the statement posted on Wednesday but dated June 9.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com; +662 0802309;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More