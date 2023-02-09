Thai baht strength a risk to economy - finmin

Adds detail

BANGKOK, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The strengthening of the baht THB=TH is a risk to Thailand's economy at the moment as it reduces export volumes, the finance minister said on Friday.

The business sector needs to hedge against foreign exchange risks, Finance minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told a ministry event.

The baht has gained about 2.7% against the dollar so far this year, becoming Asia's second-best performing currency.

While export orders are declining as global demand slows, Arkhom said Southeast Asia's second-largest economy is underpinned by a rebound in the crucial tourism sector, which should see more than 20 million foreign tourist arrivals this year.

"That's why people see Thailand's economy is recovering," he said.

The ministry forecast economic growth at 3.8% this year, up from estimated growth of 3.0% in 2022. The government will report official 2022 gross domestic product (GDP) data on Feb.17.

