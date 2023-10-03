News & Insights

Thai baht depreciation due to external factors, being monitored - c.bank

Credit: REUTERS/Edgar Su

October 03, 2023 — 04:54 am EDT

Written by Chayut Setboonsarng and Satawasin Staporncharnchai for Reuters ->

Adds comments from c.bank director in paragraphs 3-4

BANGKOK, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank said on Tuesday it was closely watching movement in the baht currency THB=, which it said is a result of external factors and in line with regional peers.

The baht fell to an 11-month low at 37.095 on Tuesday morning. The central bank was ready to manage the baht if there were irregularly movements, it said in a statement, adding investors were awaiting clarity on the fiscal policies of the new government.

"The strengthening of the dollar (comes) from the possibility that the Federal Reserve will maintain interest rates longer than expected," said Bank of Thailand senior director Sakkapop Panyanukul said.

Other factors included pressures from falling gold prices and increasing oil prices, Sakkapop added.

Thailand's Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin earlier on Tuesday said a weak baht could help support exports and tourism.

(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng and Satawasin Staporncharnchai, Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((chayut.setboonsarng@tr.com; +66854849033;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.