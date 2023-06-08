Thai auto stocks tumble over Isuzu move to Indonesia

BANGKOK, June 8 (Reuters) - Shares of Thai auto parts companies fell sharply on Thursday following reports that Japanese automaker Isuzu Motors 7202.T would relocate its factory in Thailand to Indonesia.

Indonesian Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita had said on Wednesday that Isuzu could start production in Indonesia as early as next year. But Isuzu on Thursday denied any such plans.

Prices of AAPICO HiTech AH.BK, an automotive parts manufacturer that makes the chassis frames for the Isuzu pick-up model, fell 12% in morning trade on the Thai bourse against a market index gain of 0.11% .SETI.

Auto lighting equipment maker, Thai Stanley Electric STANLY.BK, saw its share price drop 4%. The country's overall auto sector index fell 3.34%.

Thailand is an auto production and export hub for Southeast Asia and is home to some of the world's top producers like Toyota 7203.T and Honda 7267.T.

The government has been trying to maintain that status, rolling out incentives to lure investment for electric vehicle (EV) production.

Chinese EV maker Great Wall Motor is planning to set up a $30 million battery pack assembly plant in Thailand while BYD 002594.SZ plans to set up a factory by 2024.

The Southeast Asian country produces around 1.5 million to 2 million vehicles each year, exporting half of those, and is sometimes called the Detroit of the East.

It cemented its auto credentials with a strong supply chain of auto parts over the last few decades. EVs, however, use far fewer parts than conventional automobiles, forcing the industry to adapt.

The government plans to have at least 30% of auto production in the country be EVs by 2030.

(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((chayut.setboonsarng@tr.com, @ChayutSet; +66854849033;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.