Thai April headline CPI rises 3.41% y/y, beats forecast

Thailand's headline consumer price index (CPI) in April rose for the first time in 14 months, up 3.41% from a year earlier, the commerce ministry said on Wednesday, beating analyst expectations.

The figure compared with a forecast for a rise of 2.50% in a Reuters poll and followed March's 0.08% fall.

The core CPI index rose 0.30% from a year earlier, versus a forecast for a 0.18% increase.

