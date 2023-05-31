News & Insights

Thai April factory output drops 8% y/y, worse than forecast

Credit: REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

May 31, 2023 — 12:21 am EDT

Written by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai for Reuters ->

Adds details, forecast

BANGKOK, May 31 (Reuters) - Thailand's manufacturing production index (MPI) in April contracted by a more-than-expected 8.14% from a year earlier, as exports slowed and production costs rose, the industry ministry said on Wednesday.

The figure compared with a forecast in a Reuters poll for a fall of 2.15% in April, and came after March's revised 3.86% year-on-year drop.

In the January-April period, the MPI declined 4.69% from a year earlier, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry forecast factory output would show zero to 1% growth this year, the ministry said.

While exports remain sluggish, domestic demand has increased, driven by strength in the vital tourism sector and higher investment, it said.

Industrial goods account for about 80% of total customs-based exports, which contracted by a more-than-expected 7.6% in April from a year earlier.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.